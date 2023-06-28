Nigeria: UK-Funded Programme Launches Website to Track Kano Governor's Performance

A United Kingdom-funded programme, Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL) has teamed up with civil society organizations in Kano state to lunch a website to be used for the tracking of Kano state governor's performance against his campaign promises.

Speaking during the launch of the website, the State Team Lead of PERL in Kano, Isah Tijjani explained that the tracker is a citizen-oriented initiative that would track and monitor the implementation of the 14 commitments of the present administration led by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as contained in his blueprint during the election campaign.

He said the tracker, which can be accessed via www.kanotracker.org, would ensure the effective distribution of democratic dividends to the people, especially the grassroots.

"Through the website, citizens will be able to hold the government accountable as it monitors daily activities of the government through budget allocations, Executive Council meetings, awarding of contracts, policies and other activities of the government," he said.

The team leader also explained that the tracker would also monitor and assess health care system, agriculture, infrastructure, water, climate change, quality of education, industrialisation, revenue generation, security, human capacity development among others by the state government.

On his part, Dr. Farouk Kurawa, the Principal Private Secretary to the governor said the acceptance of the tracker by the government indicated its sincerity to fulfilling all the campaign promises and entrench accountability.

He however said it was not enough for government's success to be tracked through executive council briefings, sighting other interventions may not be captured in these briefings as also successes that should be reported.