Nigeria: Leading Nigeria One of Hardest Challenges in Life, Says Buhari in Eid-El-Kabir Message

Immediate-past President Muhammadu Buhari has said that leading Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life.

Buhari stated this on Tuesday in his Eid-el-Kabir message signed by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Buhari was elected President of Nigeria between May 29, 2015 and May 29, 2023.

The former President, however, noted that leadership entails the cooperation and support of all citizens.

"Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life," Buhari was quoted as saying.

He called on all Nigerians to fully support the administration of incumbent President Bola Tinubu.

"Leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens," he said.

Buhari also wished Nigerian Muslims a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration and "to those on pilgrimage, Hajj Mabrur and a safe return home."

LEADERSHIP also recalls that Buhari was previously Nigeria's Military Head of State between December 31, 1983 and August 25, 1985.