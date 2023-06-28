Guinea Bissau: Angola, Guinea-Bissau Address Mechanisms for Deepening Relations

27 June 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola and Guinea-Bissau discussed Tuesday the search for mechanisms to deepen bilateral relations between the two countries.

This was during an audience the President Umaro Sissoco Embaló granted to the Angolan ambassador Mário Augusto.

Angolan diplomat said so to the press at the end of the audience, aimed to hand over a special message from the Angolan President, João Lourenço, to his Guinean counterpart.

Alluding to the letter, Mário Augusto said the Angolan Statesman "João Lourenço congratulated his Guinean counterpart on fair legislative elections conducted in orderly, democratic, transparent and exemplary manner.

The Angolan diplomat took the opportunity to congratulate the coalition PAI - Terra Ranka, winner of the legislative elections of June 4 this year, hoping that the future government can cohabit with all other political parties.

Mário Augusto was appointed ambassador of Angola to Guinea-Bissau on September 12, 2022.

He presented his credentials to the Guinean Head of State on December 22 of the same year. SC/DAN/NIC

