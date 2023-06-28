Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - Tinubu, Buhari, Atiku, Obi, Others Felicitate Nigerians

In separate statements shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the leaders enjoined Muslims to multiply good deeds, show mercy and compassion.

Prominent Nigerians including President Bola Tinubu; his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, among others, have felicitated Muslims in Nigeria as they join the world to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir on Wednesday.

In separate statements shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday, the leaders enjoined Muslims to embark on good deeds, show mercy and compassion.

Mr Tinubu described Eid-el-Kabir as a "festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim."

He urged Muslims to emulate the values of Prophet Ibrahim and multiply good deeds.

Mr Tinubu said: "There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as a sacrifice to Allah.

"The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and our duties to our beloved country.

"We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim's life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion."

Renewed hope

Mr Tinubu also assured Nigerians of his commitment to reform the economy.

He said: "At the moment, our country is going through some challenges, especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges.

"While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

"As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter."

Buhari's message

In a statement issued by his former media aide, Garba Shehu, Mr Buhari appealed to Nigerians to support his successor as he wished Muslims a successful Hajj.

He said: "Leading a country like Nigeria is one of the hardest challenges in life," noting that, "leadership is a challenging task that demands the sacrifices and support of the citizens."

Atiku emphasises patience

On his part, Mr Atiku said the significance of the festival is "the profitability of being patient with God in our affairs as human beings, and most especially, as Muslims."

He also enjoined Nigerians to follow the footsteps of the prophets, "especially Prophet Mohammed, which means that we must live our everyday life as a sacrifice, not just for our families, but the communities where we find ourselves."

"Nigeria is currently in need of prayers. We must continue to ask God Almighty to show His blessings upon the country and to elevate Nigeria to a path of peace, harmony, and prosperity," he added.

Obi's message of hope

Also, Mr Obi charged Nigerians not to allow the prevailing hardship and provocative attitudes of leaders in the country to affect their faith in God.

He urged Nigerians to devote themselves to the values that unite and bind all citizens in love while permanently putting behind all divisive tendencies.

He said: "An intense prayer for our dear country has become very necessary more than ever before as our nationhood is in dire need of divine intervention to survive.

"Our economy is already under severe stress, the currency is losing value daily, unemployment and inflation rising at unprecedented speed, and people living in multi-dimensional poverty are increasing by the day."

Mr Obi therefore implored Muslims not to despair and "miss the essence and meaning of Eid-el-Kabir festivity and the divine succour it brings, assuring us that there is always a light at the end of every tunnel because a new Nigeria is possible."

Kwara governor preaches safety

In a statement signed by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, he felicitated the pilgrims who gathered at Mount Arafah in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

He prayed to Allah to accept their pilgrimage and supplications, urging them to commit Nigeria to the hands of God.

The governor called on transporters and everyone alike to drive safely and avoid all unhealthy practices that may jeopardise public safety or health.

"While we thank Allah for His grace and protection over all of us and our community, the season requires us to renew our faith in God and submission to Him, as may be expressed in having excellent relations with fellow humans, enjoining good and discouraging evils and mischief, and contributing positively to the growth of our community at all times," he said.

He also urged the government at all levels to "keep the communal values of being one another's brothers and to develop the state and the country for the benefit of all."