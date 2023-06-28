Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Gabon Coach Preaches Do-or-Die Attitude for Crucial Niger Match

27 June 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Gabon's national team is gearing up for a make-or-break encounter against Niger at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, fully aware that their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 hinge on a victorious outcome.

After suffering a 3-1 defeat to Mali in their opening Group B match a few days ago, Coach Ibela Ignambi Saturnin understands that another loss would be catastrophic for his team's aspirations.

"Our upcoming match is a do-or-die situation for us. Having already lost the first match, we must work tirelessly to secure a victory," expressed Coach Ignambi, highlighting the high stakes involved.

Ignambi acknowledged the intricate nature of every match in the competition and stressed the need for his team to surpass their performance in the previous encounter. Recognizing Niger as a deserving contender in the tournament, Ignambi emphasized the importance of not underestimating their opponents in any way.

The Gabon coach drew attention to past tournaments where teams rebounded from opening match defeats and ultimately clinched championship titles, exemplifying Argentina's triumph in the FIFA World Cup last year.

When asked about the potential pressure on his players to secure a victory in the upcoming match, Ignambi acknowledged that pressure is an inherent part of football. He emphasized the importance of maintaining focus and adhering to the team's strategic approach.

Despite having received a red card in their previous match, Ignambi cautioned his players to exercise greater caution as they enter the crucial stages of the competition.

Recognizing the youthful nature of his squad, the coach acknowledged their eagerness to showcase their abilities while acknowledging the likelihood of mistakes. However, he remains committed to motivating and guiding them towards achieving positive results.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.