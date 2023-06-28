Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Guinea's Cisse Anticipates High-Stakes Showdown Against Ghana

Following their resounding victory over Congo Brazzaville, Guinea's Seydouba Cissé revealed that the triumph has fueled their determination to approach their final Group B encounter against Ghana in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCO) 2023 as a climactic battle.

Cissé, who was named TotalEnergies Man of the Match, played a pivotal role as his team convincingly defeated a 10-man Congo Brazzaville side 3-1 in an intense showdown held in Rabat on Tuesday night.

"Our upcoming match against Ghana will essentially be a final for us. The Ghanaian team needs no introduction, as we are fully aware of their strengths, pace, and goal-scoring efficiency. However, we will be prepared to face them head-on," asserted Cissé, highlighting the gravity of the impending clash.

Reflecting on the victory against Congo Brazzaville, Cissé expressed immense satisfaction in the team's collective accomplishment. "Today is one of those remarkable days when we feel successful as a cohesive unit. I consider myself fortunate to be doing what I love," he added, exuding gratitude for his role in the triumph.

As Cissé and his teammates gear up for their next challenge, they are set to travel to Tangier, where they will engage in a momentous encounter with the Black Meteors on June 30th, marking the final Group A match.

Despite hearing about the city's beauty, Cissé affirmed that their primary focus remains unwavering dedication and securing a spot in the semi-finals through hard work.

"We will not be indulging in sightseeing; instead, we will channel our energy towards achieving our goal," he concluded.

With the tournament reaching its climax, Guinea's determination to advance to the next stage is palpable.