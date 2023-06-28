Africa: Sanctioning Entities and Individual Connected to Wagner Group in Africa

press release

The United States is imposing sanctions on several entities in the Central African Republic (CAR) today for their connection to the transnational criminal organization known as the Wagner Group and for their involvement in activities that undermine democratic processes and institutions in the CAR through illicit trade in the country's natural resources.

We are also designating one Russian national who has served as a Wagner executive in Mali. Wagner has used its operations in Mali both to obtain revenue for the group and its owner, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, as well as to procure weapons and equipment to further its involvement in hostilities in Ukraine.

The United States has also issued a new business risk advisory focused on the gold industry across sub-Saharan Africa. Specifically, this advisory highlights how illicit actors such as Wagner exploit this resource to gain revenue and sow conflict, corruption, and other harms throughout the region. Death and destruction has followed in Wagner's wake everywhere it has operated, and the United States will continue to take actions to hold it accountable.

The Gold Advisory is a joint effort by Departments of State, the Treasury, Labor, Commerce, and Homeland Security, as well as the United State Agency for International Development. To read the full text of the Advisory, see here. The Department of the Treasury designated two CAR-based entities, Midas Resources SARLU and Diamville SAU; one UAE-based entity, Industrial Resources General Trading; and one Russia-based entity, Limited Liability Company DM, and also designated one Russian national, Andrey Nikolayevich Ivanov, pursuant to Executive Order 14024. For more information about these designations, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.

