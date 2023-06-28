Africa: Egypt U23 Coach Micale Anticipates Tough Clash With Mali

The showdown between Mali and Egypt in the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 promises to be an enthralling encounter as the top two teams in Group B go head-to-head at the Ibn Batouta Stadium on Wednesday.

Both Egypt and Mali had contrasting results in their opening matches. Egypt settled for a goalless draw against Niger, while Mali displayed their dominance with an impressive 3-1 victory over a 10-man Gabon team.

With a win potentially securing a place in the semi-finals, the stakes are high for both teams. The West Africans aim to solidify their spot in the next stage, while the defending champions, Egypt, seek their first maximum points in the tournament.

During the pre-match press conference, Egyptian U23 coach Mario Rogerio Reis Micale acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Mali, describing them as a strong team.

"We understand the importance of this match and the obstacles ahead of us. It is crucial for us to secure a victory against Mali after earning only one point in our opening draw against Niger," emphasized Micale.

While expressing respect for the Mali team, Micale conveyed his team's determination to execute their game plan on the field. He highlighted their intention to dominate possession and sharpen their attacking prowess.

While the coach refrained from dwelling on the missed scoring opportunities in the draw against Niger, he expressed confidence in his players' ability to improve against Mali. Micale also noted that they have identified certain weaknesses in the Mali team that they hope to exploit.

Egyptian player Osama Fisal Ahmed Abdelaai echoed the team's commitment to giving their all and securing maximum points. With the ultimate goal of winning the competition again, Abdelaai emphasized the importance of delivering a strong performance against Mali to reassure their fans back in Egypt.

Acknowledging the disappointment of the opening match result, Abdelaai emphasized their determination to bounce back. Drawing inspiration from past tournaments, he cited Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia in the World Cup's first match, followed by their ultimate triumph.

As the excitement builds for this crucial encounter, both teams understand the significance of the match and the impact it will have on their respective journeys in the U23 AFCON 2023.