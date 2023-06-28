Ghana: Assin North By-Election Underway

27 June 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Voting has commenced in earnest for who leads the people of Assin North Constituency in Parliament.

The Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) is battling it out with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC is convinced that Gyakye Quayson, who was the incumbent Member of Parliament, would retain the seat by the close of polls.

This notwithstanding the NPP is also confident that their candidate, Charles Opoku has what it takes to snatch the seat from the NDC, whereas the LPG is hopeful that Bernice Enyonam Sefenu who is contesting on their ticket could pull a surprise.

The Assin North Parliamentary seat became vacant after the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17, unanimously declared unconstitutional the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the MP for the area.

Parliament then wrote to the Electoral Commission declaring the seat vacant, giving way to this by-election.

Following this, the two parties have been actively campaigning in the constituency to win the coveted seat.

