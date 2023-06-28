Nigeria: Cooking Gas Price Dips 7.61 Percent - NBS

28 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ediri Ejoh

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the average price of 12.5kg of cooking gas dropped Month-on-Month (MoM) by 7.61 per cent to N9, 537.89 in May 2023, from N10, 323.33 in April 2023.

This is even as a market survey by Vanguard showed further decline in the price of 12.5kg by 18.7 percent to N7, 750 in June 2023, from N9, 537.89 in May 2023.

However, the average retail price of cooking gas increased YoY by 9.30 percent to N9, 537.89 in May 2023, from N8, 726.30 in May 2022.

In its Cooking Gas Price Watch for March 2022, the NBS also stated that on a MoM basis, the price of 5kg of cooking gas declined by 6.07per cent to N4, 360.69 in May 2023, from N4, 642.27 recorded in April 2023.

The report showed that Cross River recorded the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cooking gas with N11, 083.33, followed by Jigawa with N10, 975.00 and Akwa Ibom with N10, 174.29.

On the other hand, Adamawa recorded the lowest price with N7, 925.00, followed by Zamfara and Borno with N8, 128.57 and N8, 200.00 respectively.

Meanwhile, operators have attributed the decline in the price of cooking gas to fall in price of the product at the international market.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the current price of natural gas dropped by 76.1 per cent to 2.10 per one million dollars British Thermal Units (BTU) on May 31 from 8.78 per one million dollars BTU.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.