Liberia: NewDawn Legislative Report Bags Master's Degree

Ms. Ethel Antoinette Tweh, a Legislative reporter of the NewDawn newspaper assigned to the Liberian Senate, has bagged a master's degree from the Cuttington University School of Professional Studies.

Ms. Tweh earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) in Personnel Administration from the Cuttington University School of Professional Studies during its commencement on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Before enrolling at Cuttington, she obtained a bachelor's degree in Sociology and Mass Communication from the University of Liberia.

Ethel has been in the employ of Searchlight Communications, owner of the NewDawn newspaper, for 10 years. Over the years, she rose from a cub reporter to a Health Reporter and now a Legislative Reporter at the Liberian Senate.

She also has a certificate in Monitoring and Evaluation from the Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA).

On the occasion marking this great academic achievement, the entire NewDawn family headed by the Publisher, Mr. Othello B. Garblah, expresses warm congratulations to our Legislative Reporter, Ms. Ethel Antoinette Tweh for being studious while also making your contribution to the forward match of this institution.