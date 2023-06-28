Ghana: Improving Healthcare Delivery Essential for National Development - Vodafone Foundation Director

Preba Greenstreet, the Director for Legal & External Affairs at Vodafone Ghana, has emphasised the critical role of quality healthcare in national development.

"We believe quality healthcare is essential for national development, and we understand that different stakeholders have roles to play in achieving this."

Mr Greenstreet was speaking when the Foundation donated some essential medical equipment to the Manhyia District Hospital's Antenatal Care unit in Kumasi.

He said "Through our connected health programmes, Vodafone Ghana Foundation remains committed to supporting the government in improving healthcare one community at a time. We are confident that these essential items will significantly enhance the care provided to the thousands of patients who visit the Antenatal Care unit each month."

The Foundation presented critical medical equipment to the Antenatal Care unit of the Manhyia District Hospital.

The donation, which includes a stadiometer, foetal doppler, pulse oximeter, blood pressure monitor, and bedsheets, is expected to bolster the hospital's capacity to provide quality healthcare to its patients.

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation partnered with the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation to make the donation.

Kwabena Owusu Ababio, Head of Stakeholder Relations at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, lauded the Foundation's efforts and encouraged the hospital to make good use of the items.

The Manhyia District Hospital is a leading healthcare provider in Kumasi, and its Antenatal Care unit sees approximately 4,000 patients per month.

Madam Gladys Abban, the Department Director of Nursing at Manhyia District Hospital, expressed her gratitude for the donation.

The donation is part of Vodafone Ghana's Ashanti Month celebrations, a series of activities aimed at giving back to the Ashanti community. In addition to the donation, Vodafone Ghana has revived several initiatives aimed at enhancing long-term health and sustainability.