Nigeria: Asari Dokubo Enemy, Major Persecutors of Igbo, Causing Havoc in Imo - IPOB Alleges

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has berated Asari Dokubo over recent comments against its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, currently held in the Department of State Service, DSS, custody for alleged treason charges.

In its reaction to Asari's unguarded utterances against Ndigbo and their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB said they were not surprised by that as they alleged that he has been part of the people destroying Ala Igbo and persecuting the youths unjustly. IPoB also accused Asari of donating his boys to the murderous Ebubeagu operatives in Imo State.

IPoB claimed that Asari Dokubo recently confirmed this "last Friday, 16th June 2023, (when) he confirmed his involvement in the security of some states, particularly in Imo and Kaduna States. In that interview, Asari claimed that his boys have been involved in security operations in Imo and Kaduna States and among other places. From his own confession, it is obvious that Asari Dukubo was (allegedly) responsible for the mass abductions and killings in Imo and Southern Kaduna".

IPoB spokesman, Emma Powerful alleged: "This is the time to call out Asari Dokubo for the mass killings that are going on in Imo State, Anambra State, and in Southern Kaduna. Recall that Asari Dukubo is a Fulani-trained Islamic jihadist. He must be held responsible for all the extrajudicial executions of innocent citizens.

"We have interviewed dozens of victims and eyewitnesses who told us that the perpetrators are men they (allegedly) identified as Ebubeagu militia working in partnership with Nigeria security officials in Imo State. We have also profiled these murderous men in Ebubeagu and found out that many of them are imported terrorists. We were reliably informed on several occasions that most of the militias are Niger Delta and Fulani boys (allegedly) recruited by Asari Dokubo and bankrolled by Imo State Government. Two of the Ebubeagu boys themselves actually told us that they were (allegedly) working for Asari Dokubo in Imo State.

"Asari Dokubo cannot change.Like a pig, no matter what, he cannot change. We are blaming Ijaw people for keeping mute over the insult and disparaging of Ndigbo by Asari Dokubo. Ndigbo must drag it with Asari, he must understand that Igbo people are not cowards in the world. Asari Dokubo is too small for what Igbo can do".

According to IPoB, when the gods want to kill a man, they first make him mad. The pro-Biafra group said that Dokubo has anger and bitterness problem that makes him expose his stupidity which will destroy him. Asari Dokubo, the double agent will end up in the belly of his sponsors.

IPOb further alleged: "The double agent, Asari Dokubo's viral videos where he was campaigning and supporting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are still online. When Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was in prison in 2015, he gave an order that the sum of N20 million is released to Asari Dokubo to train some IPoB volunteers. Mazi Kanu did that to put him to the test and to give Asari Dokubo a chance to reveal his real mission in the Biafra struggle. Instead of training the volunteers as he promised, Asari (allegedly) arranged with DSS to arrest many of the volunteers. It cost IPoB fortunes to bring them out of DSS custody.

"That incident was the time Mazi Kanu and IPoB realized that Asari Dukubo was a DSS agent who was sent to infiltrate IPoB. When Asari Dokubo was asked to refund the N20m, he became furious and started blackmailing and threatening IPoB members. Asari displayed his evil agenda early enough, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB distanced our struggle from him.

"Again, when Mazi Nnamdi Kanu came out of the prison, Asari Dokubo and his gang (allegedly) sold him out to Nigeria military who went to his residence in Isiama Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia to assassinate him, but Elohim, Chiukwu Okike, helped Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to escape.

"Since Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPoB distanced themselves from Asari Dokubo, he hasn't ceased to accuse IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu of wrongdoing. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is a sound intellectual whose integrity and character haven't been questioned. He is not in the league of militants, treasury looters, and destroyers who speak from both sides of the mouth like Asari. In a sane society, Asari Dukubo should have been in jail for the destruction of national assets such as oil pipelines and equipment and for oil racketeering. Unfortunately, Nigeria is a country that rewards terrorists, thugs, and criminals while persecuting the innocent.

"We are waiting for Asari Dokubo to dig his own grave, which he has already started in his recent interview at Abuja. His hatred of Ndigbo and his quest to destroy IPoB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu through sabotage will buy him the same baggage of dishonour as Ken Saro Wiwa. He will end in the same belly of his paid masters".

Dokubo's action shows he's among Igbo persecutors, those destroying Igbo youths -Prof. Igwe

A professor of Political Science, Obasi Igwe said Asari Dokubo's obsession for the release of IPoB leader and hatred for Ndigbo is an indication that he is among Igbo persecutors, those destroying Igbo youths, and should be ignored. He pointedly accused Dokubo of being a mole being used to destroy Igbo land and the people.

"We were told that Asari Dokubo and Nnamdi Kanu were close comrades in the IPoB struggle for Biafran self-determination. What Asari is now doing shows that something on tactics, money or personality may have caused a rift between them; or that Asari had all along been a mole shadowing his erstwhile comrade. Best attitude to Asari and his likes is not attacks, but understanding, sympathy, and love.

"He has revealed, by his position, that he was chief among those paid to destabilize Igbo land and destroy the youths", Igwe alleged.

In their reaction, the Youth wing of Ohananeze through their publicity Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chika Art Adiele said:

"It is important to note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any acts of violence or engaged in the embezzlement of public funds. Therefore, labelling him as a criminal is baseless and unfounded. His cause, rooted in the pursuit of self-determination, aligns with both local and international laws. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's fight represents the just aspirations for the freedom of his people, and it is not a crime to seek autonomy and assert one's rights.

"Asari Dokubo lacks the authority to brand Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a criminal, as no court of competent jurisdiction has found him guilty of any offence. Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Youth Wing Worldwide cautions Asari Dokubo to exercise restraint and be mindful of the potential repercussions that his remarks may provoke among Igbo youths and the Igbo nation as a whole.

"Ohanaeze Ndi gbo Youth Wing will not tolerate any disparaging remarks or publications targeting Igbo and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Such actions only serve to exacerbate the already volatile situation in Nigeria, particularly in the South East.

"Ohanaeze Ndi gbo Youth Wing calls upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize the restoration of peace by promptly releasing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We urge the President not to be swayed by the misguided statements of individuals like Asari Dokubo".