Nigeria: Eid-El-Kabir - NSCDC Deploys 832 Personnel to Enhance Security in Enugu

28 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed no fewer than 832 personnel to enhance security in Enugu State during the Eid-El-Kabir holiday.

"The personnel are specifically deployed to strategic infrastructure and public places," the NSCDC Spokesman in Enugu State, Mr John Okorie, said in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

Okorie said that the NSCDC Enugu State Command had prepared its personnel to ensure that all nooks and crannies of the state were effectively secured throughout the festive period and beyond.

According to him, the State Commandant of NSCDC Enugu State Command, Mr Mohammed Dada, has assured the Muslim faithful and the residents of the state alike that the Eid-El-Kabir celebration will be hitch-free.

"The commandant has deployed 832 personnel drafted from special squads to places of worship and recreational centres in collaboration with other agencies to ensure a peaceful festive season.

"He also directed personnel to display their expertise while ensuring that they operate within the rules of engagement.

"The commandant further charged the citizenry to be security conscious at all times and to report suspected act capable of breaching the peace of the state to security agencies and other relevant authorities," he said.

He called on Muslim faithful to use the occasion to pray for the peace of Enugu State and the country at large

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.