Gambia: DLAAG Celebrates Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse, Illicit Drug Trafficking

The Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) on Monday 26th June 2023 celebrated the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking; held at the Youth Monument in Westfield.

The theme of this year's commemoration is "people first: stop stigma and discrimination and strengthen prevention."

Every June 26, communities all over the world including in The Gambia, mark International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, also called World Drug Day. This commemoration was created by the United Nations on 7th December, 1987. It provides an opportunity to increase awareness about the negative impact of illicit drugs.

In his statement, Bakary Gassama, Director General of DLEAG, said the agency had initiated several preventive drug demand reduction programs that are strategically aligned to the theme of this year's commemoration.

"This a is a manifestation of the agency's foresight initiating innovative strategic interventions that do not only boost their interdiction capacity but also initiate and implement non enforcement regimes that are person centred with a focus on educating and sensitising the public on the dangers of illicit drug trafficking and abuse," he said.

Gassama further said the agency had collaborated with the Colombo plan Drug Advisory Program (DAP) in organizing a year-long Global master's training in universal treatment curriculum (UTC) for service providers like mental health nurses, social workers, selected Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and youth based organisations and two reformed addicted who are currently actively engaged in preventive drug demand reduction programs and activities.

"We have also secured funding from the ECOWAS Commission for the setting up of a specialised drug treatment facility in the country," he said.

"The project should have been completed as the drug treatment facility in the country. However, due to the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, there were disruptions in the bidding process and the award of contact for the construction of the said facility."

He called on all to work with DLEAG in combating drug in the society, adding that the Gambia Government through the Interior Ministry is working hard to make The Gambia a drug-free nation.

Representing DLEAG Board Governors, Assan Tangara, Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Interior, said illicit drug trafficking and abuse continue to wreak havoc on individuals, families, societies, and nations across the globe.

"Millions of people have lost their free will as they become addicted to these substances and most of them are youth who are the creams of our society and the leaders of tomorrow," PS Tangara noted.

Therefore, he said there is a need for collective responsibility to ensure the society is safe, secured and drug free. This, he added, would make children grow healthy and realise their potential.

"We must also critically evaluate our effort and contributions to solving the drug problem within our local communities, individually and collectively," he said, adding: "We must audit our actions and efforts so that we can sincerely determine whether we have done enough to keep our communities safe, secure and drug free."

Mamour Mbenga, DLEAG newly appointed Brand Ambassador and a former drug user, said using drugs in the past interrupted his educational career and goals for many years.

"I have witnessed many of my colleagues who drugs have ruined their career and even face legal punishment," he said, adding: "This is why I now call it the enemy of progress."