Gambia: NHRC Boss Hails Govt for Accepting Most TRRC Recommendations

The chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has hailed the government of The Gambia for accepting most of the recommendations made by the Truth Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and indicating their commitment to their implementation process.

Emmanuel Joof was speaking at a recent forum held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre in Bijilo.

"Let me take this opportunity to again commend the Government of The Gambia through the Minister of Justice for establishing the TRRC as part of its transitional justice processes to restore democracy and the rule of law. It also seeks to address human rights violations of the Jammeh regime, to provide justice for the victims and their families, provide reparations and to reconcile Gambians and to avoid the recurrence of the human rights violations of the Jammeh era."

"[I want to] further applaud the Government for accepting most of the recommendations of the TRRC in its published White Paper of 25 May 2022 which set out the Government's position on the TRRC report."

"Again, on Friday 12 May 2023 government organized a stakeholders and donor roundtable on the implementation of the TRRC, where it launched its implementation plan and His Excellency President Adama Barrow in his Keynote Address stated that his government has 100 percent political will to implement the Government White Paper.

However, amongst the many recommendations accepted by the Government is for the NHRC to be the national body to monitor implementation of the TRRC recommendations to ensure that Never Again in the history of The Gambia will such human rights violations and abuses occur.