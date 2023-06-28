Gambia: Reducing Youth Crime in Gambia

Early intervention plays an important role in keeping minors from embarking on a life of crime in The Gambia. Swift and consistent punishment for offences can help reduce the incidence of crime in the country.

After serving their sentence, young offenders receive support aimed at preventing re-offending. Young people who commit offences are dealt with as quickly as possible.

This is in keeping with people's sense of justice.

Offences committed by minors are covered by juvenile criminal law. The government is taking measures to prevent young offenders from re-offending.

Every young person is different and deserves support that is specifically tailored to them. For example, an aggressive person can be ordered to attend a course to learn how to cope with and control aggression.

When a young person is released from young offenders' institution, he or she needs to reintegrate into society by attending school or university, or finding a job. The training and education programmes provided at the end of the custodial period are intended to help them prepare for this.

Children under the age of 12 cannot be prosecuted. The courts can take measures when there is a risk that the situation could become unmanageable.

When a minor is tried for an offence, the parents or guardians are required to attend the proceedings so that the judge can get a sense of the family situation and the minor concerned.

If the parents fail to attend a hearing, the court can issue a warrant to secure their attendance in court. Parents are also involved before the trial. The police often talk to the parents and the Child Protection Alliance also establishes contact with them.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Youth Audition Service contacts them after the pre-trial detention order is lifted. Meanwhile, dealing with problem gangs of youths is one of the government's policy priorities.

Its approach is tailored to the specific group and individual members. What works best is a combination of care, punitive, educational and employment measures.

The government wants to do more than simply set limits by imposing penalties on youths who have committed a crime. It is also important to offer young people the prospect of work or education. This will keep them from embarking on a life of crime.

The integrated approach designed to tackle gangs of youths at local level is coordinated by the police, the Public Prosecution Service and the Ministry of Justice.