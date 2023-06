press release

His Excellency President Adama Barrow, acting under section 76 (1) of the Constitution (1997), is pleased to declare Wednesday and Thursday, 28th and 29th June, respectively, as public holidays throughout The Gambia, in observance of the Muslim Feast of Eid-ul-Adha.

President Barrow wishes all Muslims in The Gambia and abroad a blessed Eid on behalf of the government, the people of the Gambia and the First Family.

State House, Banjul, 26th June 2023