Gambia: CoPG Calls On Govt to Act On 9-Point Demands

The Coalition of Progressive Gambians (CoPG), a pressure group over the weekend held a peaceful protest to express their dismay at certain thematic issues affecting the country and called on government to act.

These damands range from corruption, deportation to high cost of living in the country.

At the ceremony, Celestine Kujabi, secretary general of pressure group, said the coalition is also deeply concerned with the government's lack of concern for the suffering and unbearable living conditions.

These unfortunate irregularities, he added, pose very severe negative social impact on the lives of the citizenry.

"The surge in the rate of unemployment, widespread corruption amongst our public servants and the institution they serve is a great cause of concern whilst the leadership is only concerned about the Politics of cementing and entrenching itself in power."

The CoPG, he added, therefore wants to raise their voice to bring to the fore these increasing concerns.

Similarly, the coalition expressed disappointment with the leadership's unabated and increasing politics of deception which undermines and threatens the fragile social cohesion of the Gambian people.

These recent attitudes, he added, have trampled upon the reasons Gambians took up the decision for change in 2016.

"The coalition, therefore advocate and protest against greed, corruption, selfishness, dishonesty, patronage and the violation of civic or human rights in all forms. The CoPG is calling on the leadership and government to act in the 9 point demands presented as follows: immediate measures to address the high cost of essential commodities particularly electricity, water and staple food and vigorously financing the agricultural sector. An end to the widespread corruption, putting into consideration the implementation of the audit reports and taskforces financed by taxpayers on irregularities as the Banjul rehabilitation project, Ministry of Fisheries Saga, the D669 million special security accounts, Airport security levy, Gam petroleum Saga etc. These financial irregularities casts highly indebted Gambia billions of dalasis."

Another damand the coalition observed and wants immediate action is the unprecedented deportation of Gambians from European Union.

"We call on the immediate and unconditional implementation of the TRRC recommendation and fast track Reparations. Justice delayed is justice denied to the victims. Immediate review and revival of the suspended draft constitution, with consideration and respect for term limits to the presidency. It is for Gambians to decide on it and not a few political opportunists."

The group also calls for reforms to the country's electoral laws, so as to enhance a genuine, independent, competent, responsible and committed electoral commission, civil service and security service.

"We also call for the investigation recommended and justice for the deaths of 70+ children with Acute Kidney injuries and another 17 deaths at the serekunda Hospital. Mitigate the surge in the rate of unemployment by creating job opportunities for graduates and resolve the delay in the delivery of retirement benefits to retired civil servants."

"Urgent and unconditional review and enactment of the Anti corruption Bill which seeks to fight and reduce corruption in our civil service and state owned enterprises."

"The CoPG stand for the aforementioned demands and will never relent until these demands are met. We therefore call on the leadership, government and authorities concerned to swiftly act on these demands as they are the demands of a good number of Gambians."