Liberia: Midfielder Sangare Completes Scottish Premier Move

Liberia international Mohammed Sangare has completed a move to Scottish Premier League side Livingston FC on a two-year contract with an option to extend to another year.

Sangare, 24, joins from English League two side Accrington Stanley having previously come through the youth academy of Newcastle United.

The midfielder has been capped seven times for his country, scoring twice - including a dramatic last-minute equalizing goal in Liberia's 2-2 draw against South Africa in the AFCON qualifier in March.

He will wear the number 20 shirt for the 2023/24 campaign.

The 24-year-old joins fellow Liberian international, Nohan Kenneh in the Scottish top flight. Kenneh plays for Hibernian.

Speaking following Sangare signing, Livingston's Manager David Martindale said: "I'm delighted to get Mo over the line. He comes from playing a decent level in League 1 in England and has international experience also."

"He was a late starter to football and has made remarkable progression in that short space of time. "We lost Stephane Omeonga and I felt it was important we replaced that energy and tenacity in the midfield area and for me, Mo certainly ticks that box."

"As well as that defensive midfield desire, Mo has also played a number of games at both left back and left centre half so offers a bit of versatility to the team."

"I'm really looking forward to working with him and trying to develop Mo's game which in turn will have a knock on effect in terms of the squad progression. He comes in and will definitely improve the squad."