Sierra Leone Election Outcome Offers Lessons for Liberia's Opposition and Voters Amidst Corruption Concerns and Political Challenges

Monrovia — Prior to the presidential elections in Sierra Leone last weekend, President Julius Maada Bio found himself in a defensive position, facing political and economic tensions as well as allegations of corruption. There were fears that the nation's 3.3 million voters would remove him from office. However, the outcome proved otherwise.

Bio's Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) secured victory with nearly 1.6 million votes, accounting for 56.1% of the total ballots cast. His closest opponent, Samura Kamara of the opposition All People's Congress (APC) party, received a 41% share of the vote. The APC has contested the results, citing electoral malpractices.

Nevertheless, the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUOEM) in Sierra Leone stated that the elections were conducted in a generally peaceful, transparent, and credible manner. The mission commended the people of Sierra Leone for their enthusiasm, commitment, and resilience in expressing their will at the polls, highlighting their unwavering dedication to maintaining democratic stability.

Like Sierra Leone, Liberia is also preparing for its own elections amidst growing concerns about corruption, poor governance, and various political and economic challenges plaguing President George Weah's administration.

The Weah-led government has faced sanctions against key government officials, including Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Nathaniel McGill, National Port Authority Managing Director Bill Twehway, Solicitor General Syrenius Cephus, and former political ally Prince Johnson, all on charges of corruption and pay-for-play.

In some political contexts, these issues might be sufficient grounds to deny the soccer legend and his team a second term. However, the Sierra Leone scenario demonstrates that despite persistent challenges, voters must have confidence in the opposition's effective determination to address pressing concerns and meet the aspirations of the people.

A similar situation unfolded recently in Nigeria, where former President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged the hardship caused by some of his government's policies and appealed for further patience, endorsing 71-year-old Bola Tinubu as his successor. Despite the current economic difficulties and a range of challenges facing the country, Tinubu emerged as the winner in the controversial elections.

Tinubu's victory surprised many, considering the popularity of his main rival, Peter Obi, especially among the young, educated, urban, and sophisticated segments of the population.

In Liberia, the opposition claims to be more competent than the Weah-led government, which they accuse of bringing the country to its lowest point. However, a lack of unity among the opposition parties often has led to internal conflicts taking precedence over collaborative efforts to remove the ruling party from power.

The upcoming October elections are a crucial turning point for Liberia, as it navigates economic hardships and allegations of corruption under the current Weah-led government.

Political pundits suggest that when opposition parties fail to address pressing concerns and meet people's aspirations, confidence among voters can diminish. If the opposition does not present viable alternatives or solutions, voters may become disillusioned and skeptical about their ability to bring about positive change, ultimately choosing to stick with the 'devil they know.'

The failure of the opposition in Liberia to inspire confidence and demonstrate determination could potentially result in decreased voter turnout. Many voters may feel apathetic or disengaged from the political process if they perceive that their concerns and aspirations are not being adequately addressed by any of the available options. This could be an advantage for the ruling party.

The Liberian opposition has not consistently held the government accountable or meaningfully challenged its policies and agenda, particularly in the Legislature. As a result, policy discussions often lack critical analysis and alternative perspectives, providing an advantage to the ruling party. This lack of scrutiny and accountability has led to complacency, corruption, or policies that do not align with the broader public interest.

Despite these shortcomings within the opposition bloc and the scenarios being portrayed in recent elections in neighboring countries, Menikapke Dumoe, a member of the opposition community and a supporter of the ANC's Alexander Cummings, believes that Liberia is unique within the region. He points out that voting trends in neighboring countries differ significantly from Liberia's. Dumoe highlights the fact that having a former footballer as a President exemplifies this peculiarity. He also notes that unlike Sierra Leone and Nigeria, Liberia does not have top governing party officials under U.S. sanctions. He cautioned against drawing conclusions solely based on these coincidences, citing instances such as Alassane Ouattara's re-election in 2015 and Goodluck Jonathan's departure from Aso Rock in Abuja in 2016, which defied apparent trends.