Liberia: Debbah Frowns At Songo Omission From Liberia CHAN Squad

Monrovia — Liberia most celebrated soccer star James Salinsa Debbah says the exclusion of Tommy Songo from coach Ansu Keita25 men squad for the Total Energies African Nations Championship CHAN) is shocking.

The former Liberia head coach believe Songo is still needed on the national team despite his recent poor performances against South Africa because his experience is something younger keepers can benefit.

Prior to the Coach Keita releasing his list of players for the qualifiers Tommy Songo, faced criticism from fans following Liberia's 2-1 defeat to South Africa in the AFCON qualifier for Cotê d'Ivore something many think was responsible for exclusion from the team.

In Facebook post the former PSG forward said is time the technical staff of the national team and Liberia football Association play a key role in bring Songo to his best because his confident level has drop and is only the technical staff can do it for such a player.

He posted "(Tommy Songo!!!) Why was Tommy Songo omitted from the listing of 25 players selected to represent Liberia in the upcoming CHAN competition?"

"As a pupil of Legendary coach Arsene Wenger, I was taught that football is 85% psychological.

"You have to be in your best frame of mind to compete,".

"Tommy Sango confidence level as a goalkeeper is at an all-time low, instead of helping the lad psychologically to regain his confidence, we have decided to stomped on him and throw him under the bus to parish, "What a tragedy! our action is so unprofessional.

He further stated "Granted of the fact that Songo has been a flop lately, conceding four reckless goals in our two encounters against South Africa, he is unarguably one of our finest goalkeepers. He has had some indelible performances over the years,".

"Note that Tommy Songo was a valuable component in my rotation, he was the goalkeeper when we defeated Guinea Bissau 3-1 in Bissau. Tommy still has a lot to offer if given the opportunity,".

Debbah said he believe Tommy Songo should have been included in the 25 players listing, not as the starting goalkeeper but as one of the three goalkeepers.

Making reference to himself the all-time goal scorer of Liberia Debbah said "I am on record as the National Team (Lone Star) all-time leading goal scorer with 42 goals in 73 appearances, but guess what, I missed more than 70+ decisive goals, does that make me a bad player?

"Everyone deserves a second chance, remember Tommy Sango is still in his prime". He concluded

Meanwhile coach Keita has lift our Sidiki Kromah and Nicholas Andrew from his team who give him his first victory coaching the senior national team of Liberia.

In 2022 July Keita secure a surprising win away from home over Senegal in the CHAN qualifiers second leg after his side came from a goal down to win 2-1.

It was Andrew' and Kromah's goal that made the difference for Keita team in what was his most historic win as a coach.

Liberia lost 4-2 on aggregate after a 3-0 defeat at home but came back home with smile on the faces of Liberians.

It was the first time in history of Liberia to have won away at Senegal after fifty-five years.

Senegal was the first team to beat Liberia on its new playing pitch, and Liberia was also the first Country to get a win against Senegal on their new stadium too.

Coach Keita and his team are expected to begin preparations on Saturday, 1 July, as they eagerly await the qualification draw for the competition.

The CHAN tournament, organized biennially by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), exclusively showcases players from national league competitions.