Africa: Morocco Coach Charai Delighted By Team's Performance Against Ghana

Morocco coach Issame Charai has expressed his satisfaction and surprise at the exceptional performance delivered by his team when they hammered Ghana to reach semi-final stage of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

The host nation secured a spot in the last four with an impressive 5-1 win over the West Africans display against Ghana in the Group A encounter held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

Morocco dominated proceedings and emerging victorious with the resounding triumph over their highly respected oppoents which stunned the coach.

"I have unwavering faith in the abilities of my players, but they exceeded my expectations and pleasantly surprised me," commented Charaï, acknowledging the outstanding efforts of his squad.

Morocco's Atlas Cubs showcased their prowess in both attacking and defensive aspects of the game, captivating the home crowd with their skill and determination.

The team's cohesive performance resonated with the passionate supporters in attendance, who cheered them on relentlessly throughout the match.

Currently sitting comfortably with six points from two matches, the Moroccan contingent can now shift their focus towards their final Group A encounter against Congo Brazzaville.

With their qualification secured, Charaï plans to introduce some alterations to the team, allowing certain players an opportunity to rest.

"As we approach the last group stage match, we will make strategic changes to provide rest for some players. Additionally, we will explore alternative game systems to evaluate their effectiveness," explained Charaï, emphasizing the importance of tactical versatility.

The coach also took a moment to express his gratitude to the fervent supporters who turned out in large numbers to rally behind the team.

"I had requested unwavering support from the fans, and they delivered. Their presence and enthusiasm were truly remarkable," acknowledged Charaï, appreciating the unwavering backing from the stands.

As the tournament progresses, the host nation's journey continues to captivate the home fans. With their exceptional performance against Ghana, Morocco has firmly established itself as a formidable force to be reckoned with in the competition.

With eyes now set on their upcoming clash with Congo Brazzaville, the Atlas Cubs remain resolute and determined.