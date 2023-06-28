Africa: Ghana Coach Ibrahim Tanko Shifts Focus to Crucial Match Against Guinea

Following their heavy defeat against Morocco on Tuesday night, Ghana's U23 head coach, Ibrahim Tanko, has emphasized the need for his team to redirect their attention towards their final Group A encounter against Guinea.

In a Group A clash at the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Rabat, Ghana suffered a 5-1 defeat at the hands of a dominant Moroccan side.

The loss not only dashed their hopes of an immediate knockout stage qualification but also secured Morocco's place in the semi-finals.

"Morocco deserved their victory. Our performance fell short, and aside from our lone goal, there's little to take away from our side. It's a night to forget," expressed Tanko during the post-match press conference.

Having previously secured a hard-fought 3-2 win against Congo Brazzaville in their tournament opener, Ghana entered the match against Morocco with the knowledge that another triumph would seal their spot in the knockout stage.

However, Tanko's side failed to deliver, and the coach believes that the young players may have struggled with maintaining their focus.

"We need to enhance our preparations for the upcoming match against Guinea, where our tournament survival is at stake. Our concentration needs to be sharper," added Tanko, highlighting the team's determination to bounce back.

Despite the setback, Tanko remains optimistic as they look ahead to their crucial final group match on June 30th.

"We have two days to prepare for our pivotal group match. Physical recovery is crucial; we had one less day of rest compared to Morocco. While it's not an excuse, our fatigue was evident. We still have an opportunity, and we will seize it," affirmed the coach.

The highly anticipated match, which will determine the second team to progress from Group A to the semi-finals, is set to take place in Tangier.

Tanko and his coaching staff are now focused on regrouping, fine-tuning their strategies, and revitalizing the team's spirits as they gear up for this critical encounter.

Ghana's U23 squad understands the magnitude of the upcoming challenge, and their determination to secure a positive result remains unwavering as both sides vie for a coveted spot in the semi-finals.