Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Guinea Defeat Against Morocco Spurs Resurgence, Says Coach Cisse

Guinea has reignited its prospects of advancing to the knockout stage in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Coach Morlaye Cisse orchestrated a remarkable recovery following their previous defeat, guiding Guinea to a convincing 3-1 victory over Congo Brazzaville in a riveting Group A encounter held in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Cisse emphasized that the team's loss to Morocco in their opening match served as a pivotal turning point, galvanizing his players to redouble their efforts and secure a triumph against Congo.

"We were determined to showcase our true capabilities. The frustration of the defeat against Morocco fueled a burning desire within the team. In a way, I believe it played a significant role in motivating our players," he revealed.

Bolstered by a squad boasting 14 professional players, Cisse expressed his satisfaction with the newfound drive within the team. "Hope has been restored among our ranks, and we are fully cognizant that our journey is far from over. Our primary objective remains unfulfilled, and we will tenaciously battle forward, well aware of the formidable challenge that awaits us against Ghana," added the 39-year-old coach.

The upcoming clash between Guinea and Ghana, scheduled for June 30th, will determine which team from Group A secures a coveted place in the semifinals.

Guinea's resurgence epitomizes their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination as they strive to defy the odds and make an indelible mark in the tournament. Coach Cisse's unwavering faith in his talented squad continues to propel them forward on their quest for success.

While formidable challenges lie ahead, Guinea's recent triumph has breathed new life into the team. Buoyed by their resurgent form, they are prepared to face the next hurdle head-on, ready to seize the opportunity and progress further in the competition.

As the group stage draws to a close, Guinea's forthcoming encounter with Ghana promises to be an intense battle, with both teams vying for a coveted spot in the semifinals.