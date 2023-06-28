Africa: TotalEnergies U23 AFCON - Morocco Secure Semi-Final Berth With Impressive Win Over Ghana

In a commanding display, hosts Morocco became the first team to secure a spot in the semifinals of the TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023, after overpowering Ghana with a resounding 5-1 victory in a Group A match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Tuesday night.

Under the guidance of coach Issam Charai, Morocco showcased their prowess, amassing an impressive six points following their earlier 2-1 triumph against Guinea.

Fueled by the fervor of their home crowd, the Moroccan team wasted no time in asserting their dominance, taking a 2-0 lead within the opening 13 minutes. Oussama El Azzouzi broke the deadlock after seven minutes with a well-timed header, while Ismael Saibari extended the advantage just six minutes later.

Ghana had an opportunity to level the score earlier on, but Emmanuel Yeboah's well-executed shot in the 12th minute struck the post.

Despite their best efforts to settle into the rhythm of the game, the Ghanaian side struggled to gain a foothold as Morocco continued to assert their authority through possession and rapid transitions. Yanis Redha Begraoui further extended Morocco's lead with a well-crafted goal, resulting from excellent interplay among the teammates.

However, just before halftime, Salim Adams provided a glimmer of hope for the Ghanaian team by pulling one back for the Meteors. Ghana's optimism was momentarily dashed as Fatawu Issahaku's long-range goal in the dying seconds of the first half was disallowed.

Morocco wasted no time in resuming their attacking prowess after the break, swiftly increasing their lead in the 48th minute. Ghana's Terry Yegbe's failed clearance allowed Morocco's captain, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, to slot home from close range, bringing the scoreline to 4-1.

Shortly after, Ghana's Ernest Nuamah Appiah saw his free kick punched away by Morocco's goalkeeper, Alaa Bellaaroouch. However, just a minute later, Morocco capitalized on a swift counter-attack as they outpaced the Ghanaian defenders, with Yanis Redha Begraoui securing his second goal of the evening.

Displaying a relentless attacking mindset, the Moroccan side continued to exploit Ghana's vulnerable defensive line, but were unable to add further goals to their tally.

With an impressive seven goals scored and three conceded in their two matches, Morocco will now prepare to face Congo Brazzaville in their final Group A encounter on June 30th, back on familiar turf in Rabat.

Morocco's scintillating performance not only secured their place in the tournament's semifinals but also served as a testament to their status as formidable contenders for the coveted title on home soil.