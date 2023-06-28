Liberia: Over 800 Slum Dwellers Trained in Small Business Administration

Impact Institute has embarked on a four-day capacity-building training for over 800 women and girls in West Point and New Kru Town, two of Liberia's populated slums.

Impact Institute is a group organized to provide basic life-changing information and a good citizenship approach for Liberians.

The training exercise began Tuesday, 27 June 2023.

During an interview in West Point Tuesday, Impact Institute president Dr. Rudy Bropleh described smallholder business as the bedrock for a productive society and stronger economy.

He said investing in the potential of Liberians will liberate Liberia to economic reliance and productivity.

Dr. Bropleh explained that when smallholder businesses are given attention and trained, they will help the country speedily recover from poverty to prosperity.

"Let me say this to you, small businesses are the bedrock for [a] productive society and [a] strong economy," he said.

"All of the countries that are having better economy today are countries that invest in small business and human capacity," he added.

Dr. Bropleh stated that investing in people is important for the community and society's productivity.

"The best way to build the country is the people because they are the country," Dr. Bropleh stressed.

The four days program is designed in two segments. The first two days of the symposium which is ongoing in West Point will climax Wednesday, 27 June 2023 with four hundred participants.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The last segment will begin Thursday, 29 June, and end Friday with the same number of participants.

The first day of the program focused on topics including, building self-esteem and confidence and success in life.

It covered sanitation and healthcare and productive community. The last day of the symposium will address building and sustaining a small business and good governance and citizenship.

Meanwhile, Kaidu Kamara and Precious Baffoe, two of the participants, expressed appreciation and gratitude to Impact Institute and its partners for the organization.

They said that they are gratified to form part of the training, describing it as rewarding and eye-opening.

According to them, what they have learned about self-esteem and confidence are things that they have never heard before, especially when it comes to being tolerant and strategic in planning goals and purpose for life.

"We are excited to be in this program today. We want to thank the Impact Institute and their partners for this initiative," the participants said.

They added that the training was rewarding and eye-opening.

"Today, we have learned that to keep our environment clean and healthy is not just the government's work, but all of us."