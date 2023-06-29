Nigeria: Lone Man Repairs Highway in Ogun to Save Motorists From Gridlock

Journalists spotted Olanrewaju Adewuyi at his self-assigned public work on Tuesday on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway.

Frustrated by the negligence of the authorities, a man has taken it upon himself to manually fix a damaged portion of a major highway in Ogun State.

The good citizen loaded stones and pebbles in the booth of his Mercedes Benz car, which he was using to fill potholes that had been responsible for gridlock on the highway.

Mr Adewuyi said he considered his effort as a temporary solution pending the intervention of the government.

But he refused to rail at the government, saying citizens sometimes have to lend a hand.

"The government cannot do it all at a time, so the onus lies on us to contribute our own quotas to complement the government's effort."

Mr Adewuyi said he uses the road and feels the pain caused motorists and commuters by the failed portions.

"I am also a commercial driver, I often ply this road, but the hold up here since last week has been quite devastating.

"Many cars have broken down and thereby created unexpected spending for owners. So, I decided to do this to free the road of traffic jams," Mr Adewuyi said.

Onlookers and motorists praised Mr Adewuyi for his public spiritedness.

A trader whose shop was near where Mr Adewuyi was working, Yemisi Adebayo, and a motorist, Ibiobami Joseph, commended his action and urged the state government to do the needful to fix the road quickly.