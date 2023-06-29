Nigeria: World Bank-Assisted Programme, AGILE, to Take Off in Niger

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment, (AGILE) has embarked on assessment of three secondary schools in Gurara local government area of Niger State with the view to kickstarting the programme in the state.

AGILE is a World Bank assisted project of the Federal Ministry of Education aimed at providing secondary education opportunities in some selected states for girl children through tackling the challenges preventing adolescent girls in Nigeria from accessing and completing secondary education.

The initiative looked at some of the hindrances such as socio-cultural, religious, financial and infrastructural deficits, hence the World Bank team visited Government Secondary School Izom, Government Secondary School Sabon Gawu and Day Secondary School Lambata respectively.

The World Bank project targets adolescent girls aged between 10 and 20 years, as enunciated by the national coordinator of AGILE, Mrs Amina Haruna Buba.

Mrs Amina Buba noted that the visit is to have an on the spot assessment, in order to improve secondary education opportunities, with particular emphasis on girls education, especially bringing back to school girls who dropped out due to financial or other reasons.

According to the national coordinator, states like Kano, Katsina and Kaduna are already beneficiaries of the project, adding that the project will be fully implemented by September in Niger State.

In his remark, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Education, Dr Wasa Jonathan thanked the team for their visit and assured them of the full commitment of the state government, saying that improving education is one of the top priorities of the government.