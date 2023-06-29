Nigeria: 'I Don't Want Your Husband,' Davido's Alleged Pregnant Lover Tells Chioma

"I did not know he was married, on God. Go to his page; does it look like he is married. I'm confused".

Anita Brown, Davido's soon-to-be baby mama, has broken her silence about their relationship.

News that the singer had impregnated the American businesswoman surfaced Tuesday, with Davido receiving knocks from his fans and followers.

However, Ms Brown has decided to shed light on their relationship and also carried out a live pregnancy test to prove her critics wrong.

In a series of posts on her Instagram status, she revealed that she is not speaking up for clout as she has never needed it.

"I've been famous all of my life from preschool & on. I've never had to expose nobody famous; y'all never even heard my business in relation to any of those kinds of categories because it's unnecessary for me.

"But what is now necessary for me is to speak up for myself 'cause I won't let people throw dirt on my name, lie, or play with my integrity or name," she wrote.

She further revealed that they met in Dubai in 2017, and what they had was not a one-off affair.

Setting the record straight

In a video clip, Ms Brown said she had no idea he was married.

"I did not know he was married, on God. Go to his page, does it look like he is married. I'm confused. Rest in peace to the child. People knew he had a baby, but nobody knew he was married.

"I'm in America. Nobody knew. I wasn't checking for it because I'm not looking to get married. I'm not looking for that right now. I wasn't searching for. I wasn't digging, and then I found out after the fact that I'm pregnant," she said

She further revealed that she is not out here trying to mess up somebody's marriage allegedly.

"That's none of my business. I'm not trying to take anybody's place because there can only be one me, one Anita Brown. I don't want to be nobody else, I don't want nobody's spot. I'm focused on my businesses. I focus on working hard and doing myself. It happened. And? What? I'm still favoured.

"I'm still blessed, and God still loves me. And that's why I want to set the record straight. I won't get bullied on Instagram and everybody talking about things they don't know. And because I've been quiet and I've been peaceful, it's only getting worse. And I'm trying to save face for other people, but then it's defaming my name, and I'm not having that," Ms Brown added.

The bald head hall of fame

Since the news of the pregnancy broke, Davido, who is yet to comment on the issue, has been the subject of ridicule among Nigerian internet users.

Among the many memes used to mock the singer is his induction into the bald-headed men's Hall of Fame.

The premise is that bald men are known to cheat on their wives. Prominent on the list are 2baba, who is known to have multiple kids outside wedlock; Yul Edochie, who recently took a second wife; and Banky W, who was rumoured to be having an affair with his 'bestie,' who is now pregnant for him.

Davido is the latest addition to the list.

So far, the singer has two children; Imade Adeleke, born to Sophia Momodu, and Veronica Adeleke, from his third babymama, Amanda.

His son, Ifeanyi, died in an unfortunate drowning incident in September 2022.