Nigeria: Another Lady Calls Out Davido for Impregnating Her

28 June 2023
Leadership (Abuja)
By Affa Acho

A French lady identified as Ivanna Bay, has taken to social media to reveal that she is pregnant with Davido's child.

This comes hours after a US lady Anita Brown shared several screenshots and clips accusing Davido of impregnating her.

The new development has gone viral on social media, stoking the fire of the already-scandalous situation.

Ivanna took to her Instagram Stories to share the shocking revelations.

Shortly after Anita Brown set the internet ablaze with screenshots and videos backing her claims of being pregnant for Davido, Ivanna took to her page to speak up as well.

Although the Stories have since been taken down, a screen recording by Tosin Silverdam showing Ivanna with a pregnancy test reading positive as well as screenshots of her conversions with the singer, have gone viral.

The conversation also shows the singer being made aware of the pregnancy and Ivanna's decision to get rid of it.

