Nigeria: Tinubu's Govt Lives in Opulence While Nigerians Groan - Labour Party

The Labour Party has slammed the President Ahmed Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for showing early signs of continuing "the wasteful lifestyle" of its predecessor with its long convoy of vehicles and bloated bureaucracy.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh said this in an interview with Vanguard, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said it was an irony that an administration whose legitimacy is still being challenged in court, would ask Nigerians to "tighten their belts and make sacrifices" while living in engaging in opulence.

Ifoh said, "it is unfortunate that this APC administration which is still struggling for legitimacy in court, has inflicted pain and suffering on Nigerians just under one month since assuming power albeit temporarily.

"This is an administration which has supervised increases in the pump price of petroleum products, electricity tariffs, vehicle registration among others, but has refused to cut the cost of governance.

"President Bola Tinubu just returned from his foreign business/ private visit and was welcomed by a convey of over 100 vehicles fueled by tax payers money.

"We are certain a long list of taxes will soon follow to just to raise funds in order maintain the lifestyles of those in power to the detriment of ordinary Nigerians.

"The administration's policies has so far revealed a desire of the ruling party to make life harder for ordinary Nigerians because more citizens will certainly fall below the poverty line as more and more jobs are being lost and businesses are going under as a result of rising cost of transportation and energy.

"We implore Nigerians not to despair as help is on the way. We remain hopeful that there is light at the end of the tunnel and justice will prevail."