Africa: Rugby - Nigeria Move Up to 11th in Africa Ranking

28 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Otu Nkpoidet

The Nigeria rugby sevens team has been ranked eleventh in Africa after their games on Sunday at the pre-Olympic qualifier in Mauritius.

The Black Stallions clinched the ticket for the Africa Cup 7s 2024 Paris Olympic Games qualifiers in Zimbabwe.

In the final game against Algeria, the Black Stallions lost 5-24 with several technical errors.

During the semi-final against Côte d'Ivoire in the pre-qualifying series in Mauritius, Black Stallions won 20 - 12.

On day one of the pre-qualifying series, the Black Stallions defeated Ghana 24 - 7, trounced Burundi 43 - 14 before destroying DR Congo 43 - 0.

In the quarter-finals that were played earlier today (Sunday) Nigeria defeated Botswana 33 - 5.

The winner of the Africa Cup 7s in Zimbabwe - which will hold from 16th to 17th September, 2023, will qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.Rugby: Nigeria move up to 11th in Africa ranking

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.