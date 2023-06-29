Nigeria: AGN Suspends Actor Jerry Williams Indefinitely Over Drugs Abuse

28 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Benjamin Njoku

The leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has announced the indefinite suspension of actor Jerry Williams following his involvement in illicit substances.

In a statement signed by the National President of AGN, Mr Emeka Rollas, MON, they have been monitoring Jerry's involvement in illicit substances since December, last last until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to endangering their lives.

According to him, the situation is a matter of safety for fellow actors.

The statements reads in part; "the Guild has been monitoring his involvement in illicit substances since December last year, until it got out of hand and as it is now, he cannot be allowed to associate with other performers on set due to danger.

"He ought to have been suspended before now. But we decided to allow him go through minor treatments , which he has been defaulting overtimes. But at it stands now, Jerry is a risk not only to himself but also, other actors who might be acting alongside him on set.

"We , therefore, have decided to suspend him indefinitely until he gets a clean bill of health from a medical practitioner or a professional that handles drugs abuse."'

Jerry hit the limelight after starring in the epic move, "The Chosen King". He's known for playing the role of a 'prince, king, warrior, and palace guard, hunter, romantic guy, terrorist, and many other roles in his past movies.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.