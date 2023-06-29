Nigeria: We'll Address Infrastructural Deficit in Country - Shettima

Mr Shettima pledged that the federal government will rehabilitate the Gamboru Ngala/Dikwa roads and Damboa roads in Borno State.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has assured that prompt attention will be given by the Tinubu administration towards addressing the infrastructural deficit in the country.

Mr Shettima gave the assurance on Wednesday when he paid a Sallah homage to the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar El-Kanemi, in Maiduguri.

He said all the infrastructural challenges in the country would be addressed including the Gamboru Ngala, Dikwa and Damboa roads in Borno State.

The vice president, who spoke with journalists after paying homage said, "We went with His Excellency, the Governor to pay homage to the Royal Highness, the Shehu of Borno. He raised some very poignant issues facing the society, especially with regards to infrastructural deficit.

"We conveyed to him the best wishes from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"The Shehu talked about issues concerning the roads that should be immediately address(ed), especially the Gamboru Ngala and Dikwa roads. Certainly it would be addressed, that of Damboa will also be addressed."

Mr Shettima also said, "I am here to assure him (the Shehu) of the maximum support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All the challenges confronting us, we will survive it as a people."

In his remarks, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, extolled the virtues of Mr Shettima as a man of the people and a grassroots politician, adding that being the first visit of vice president to the state after his inauguration, "the visit is very important to Borno people and it is a home coming for our son."

Mr El-Kanemi, who spoke in Kanuri, praised the vice president as a worthy son of Borno State, stressing that the love he (Shettima) enjoyed reflected in the massive support they gave him.

He solicited the support of the Tinubu administration in addressing the issue of bad roads and security challenges in the state and the country.

He pledged the support of the people of the state to the administration.