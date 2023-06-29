Nigeria: Journalists Boycott Activities At Akwa Ibom Assembly

"The journalists have made their position known and there is nothing wrong with that."

Journalists in Akwa Ibom State have decided to boycott the activities at the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly.

The decision is contained in a communique issued on Wednesday in Uyo after the monthly congress of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akwa Ibom State Council.

The reason for the boycott is the appointment of a non-journalist as the press secretary to the speaker of the Assembly, according to the communique which was signed by the NUJ chairperson in Akwa Ibom, Amos Etuk, the NUJ Secretary in the state, Dominic Akpan, chairperson of the communique drafting committee, Iniobong Ekponta, and two other members of the committee.

"Congress directed all journalists covering the activities of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, including the Press Corps to withdraw their services with immediate effect over the appointment of a non-journalist as the Press Secretary by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Udeme Otong," the communique said in part.

"Congress frowned at this development and consequently warned that any defaulting member of the Union shall face severe sanctions."

The press secretary to the speaker is the head of the assembly's press corps which consists of reporters from various media houses in the state.

The position is traditionally reserved for a practicing journalist.

The newly appointed press secretary, Nkereuwem Udom is a politician and former local lawmaker at the Ibesikpo-Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State where he was the leader of the house, according to the information posted on his Facebook page.

Not bothered

PREMIUM TIMES, Wednesday night, spoke with Mr Udom about the development. He said he was not bothered about the NUJ's decision.

"I am conversant with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other laws, I have not seen, I have not read where the speaker should seek approval of anybody before appointing personal aides.

"The appointment of personal aides is at the discretion of the holder of the office, except and otherwise stated by the Constitution of Nigeria," he said.

"The journalists have made their position known and there is nothing wrong with that.

"I am holding the office at the discretion of the speaker. I will work with the NUJ and all the journalists. I know everything will be resolved," he added.