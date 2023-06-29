Nigeria: Scholars Proffer Solutions to Persistent Farmer-Herder Crisis in Nigeria

The Caleb University Imota in Lagos State says the farmers-herders crisis in the country can be a thing of the past, following recent research reports carried out at a UK Research Centre and the University of Ilorin.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the university, Prof. Adedeji Daramola, stated this in a statement on Wednesday by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Marketing of the institution, Dr Elvis Otobo.

According to Daramola, a professor of Normadic Architecture, the research report was carried out at the Centre for Architectural Research and Development Overseas (CARDO) Newcastle University, United Kingdom and University of Ilorin.

He stated that research report from these institutions formed part of the discourse at a just concluded 2nd National Conference at the University of Ilorin, which had the theme: "Cattle Beyond Crisis; Interrogating the Cattle Resource in Nigeria".

The deputy vice-chancellor further stated that the report formed his PhD thesis that was submitted to the Department of Geography of the university.

According to him, the report critically examines the factors to consider in ensuring a peaceful co-existence of the farmers-herders in Nigeria.

He stated that the report clearly forecast the current challenges as a repercussion of poor handling of the situation.

The deputy vice-chancellor further identified ungoverned space as one of the critical factors militating against finding solutions to banditry across the country.

Daramola emphasised that no meaningful resolution could be achieved without recourse to the farmers and herders mutual involvement as stakeholders, adding that the that the Federal Government required an economic solution to the crisis.

He urged the Federal Government to visit the report of the research carried out at the CARDO in UK and the University of Ilorin, as they contained what he described as very core solutions to the crisis of farmers-herders in the country.

Daramola , a former consultant to the United Nations Habitat, also identified the introduction of farmer and livestock insurance policies, as practised in India, Ethiopia and Kenya, as part of the way forward.

"The crisis is redeemable if appropriate steps and actions are taken by the Federal and State Governments.

"Key presentations made by Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, a former Vice-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University, pointed an urgent need to address the persistent conflicts in Nigeria, in view of the economic implications.

"Dr Murtala Ahmed Rufai from Usman Dan Fodio University Sokoto, also identified the multifaceted factors militating against the quick resolution of the crisis, while urging the new administration to show intense political will to resolve the conflict," he said.

He noted that representatives of the Miyetti Allah, Kwara State government, community leaders, and other stakeholders, formed part of participants at the event.