Nigeria: How Sokoto 'Famous' Butcher Was Killed Over Alleged Blasphemy

When Usman Buda was leaving home for his cow entrails business at the Sokoto Fish and Vegetable market, otherwise known as Kasuwan Dankure, little did he know that he was setting out for a journey of no return as he was killed a few hours after by his business partners who accused him of blasphemy.

The killing took place at the Sokoto main abattoir where Usman went to buy animal entrails (called kayan ciki) around 8 am last Sunday.

One of the witnesses, Nuhu Bala, in an interview with Daily Trust, refuted the claim of blasphemy.

"Usman did not blaspheme the Holy Prophet as claimed by his murderers. He was only preaching to a beggar who was using the name of the Holy Prophet in begging for alms.

"Some of his colleagues misunderstood his preaching and started calling him kafir (a non-believer in Islam) that he blasphemed the Holy Prophet.

"They started throwing stones at him and stabbing him with knives.

"We initially intervened and tried to save him but we were overwhelmed by them.

"We quickly informed the police but he was killed before their arrival," he said.

Another account said the deceased was initially rescued by the leaders of the butchers who hid him as they awaited the arrival of the police.

It was said that three plainclothes policemen were earlier sent to the scene but upon realizing the enormity of the situation, they called for reinforcement which did not arrive until Usman was killed.

It was gathered that the mob wanted to set his corpse ablaze but the police dispersed them and shut down the abattoir. The police evacuated the corpse and deposited it at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital morgue.

It was willful murder - Neighbour

A neighbour of the deceased, who identified himself as Malam Yusuf, described the killing as willful murder.

"Usman was my immediate neighbour. He was very religious. In fact, he belonged to the Izala sect.

"We prayed and attended Tafsir together at the primary schools board quarters.

"There is no way he could make such a statement against the Holy Prophet.

"There must be a reason behind his murder. Because he is very popular in his business of selling cow entrails and was envied by many of his colleagues," he claimed.

A perishable items seller at Kasuwan Dankure meat and vegetable market, whose stand is next to that of Usman, also expressed shock over the incident.

"I have not been myself since I heard what happened. I know Usman liked arguments on religious issues but I have never heard him even for once using derogatory remarks against any of the Prophet's companions," he said

Another butcher in the market simply said, "That is how God destined his end.

"The kayan ciki seller next to him will now return. He had been out of business since during the fasting period due to a lack of patronage. People patronized Usman more than him," he said.

We lost a breadwinner - Father

The father of the deceased, Malam Abdullahi Buda, said Usman had been the breadwinner of the family.

"If we eat it is because of him. Anything we drink is because of him and now we have lost him.

"My major concern is his six children who are very young; how can I take care of them?

"I am appealing to Senator Aliyu Wamakko and the Sokoto State government to come to our aide because I cannot provide for his family," Abdullahi who is in his 80s said.

He said his son was killed by friends for no reason other than the progress he was making in the business.

"The killers are known. Their names have been compiled. We learnt that some of them have been arrested but we are yet to confirm this," he said.

Usman was committed to Islam till death - Elder brother

His elder brother, Murtala Muhammad, said the deceased had spent all his life pursuing religious knowledge which he started at a tender age.

"He went to many places in search of knowledge. Starting with Gwandu Emirate, he then went to Yauri and later Kontagora before coming back to Argungu.

"He memorized the Holy Qur'an and kept on attending lectures by various scholars in the state until his death.

"A day before his death, he came to supervise the people that were working on his new farm along Gummi Road. This was the first time he was planting on the farm since he acquired it two years ago because of insecurity.

"It is a great loss to our family. We lost a pillar, who was very religious, kind and generous," he said.

We want Justice for Usman - Sheikh Lukuwa

The Imam who led the funeral prayer on Tuesday, Sheikh Musa Lukuwa, has appealed to the Sokoto State government and security agencies to ensure the people behind the murder are brought to book.

"We want Justice for Usman because he was wrongly accused and murdered.

"The earlier something is done about it, the better because we will not allow the culprits to go scot-free.

"We will follow all the necessary avenues provided by the law to ensure justice is done in his case. Because this thing is capable of causing religious disharmony in the state," he said

Daily Trust learnt that the issue took cent restage at Eid grounds, as many of the imams made it part of their sermons.

At the Almadini Eid ground, behind Arkilla police station, the imam, Sheikh Haruna Bawa, called on government and security agencies to arrest and prosecute the murderers to stem any reprisal as the butcher was unjustifiably killed.

Also, the Chief Imam of Alu Quarters, Malam Hussaini Yusuf Hausare, called on the state government to quickly wade into the issue.

According to him, many people testified that the deceased was religious and pious and did not commit the offence he was accused of.

He also enjoined Muslims against taking the law into their hands.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Ahmad Rufa'i, told our reporter that there was no arrest so far made because the case was still under investigation.

In their earlier statement, the police explained that Usman was rescued alive by the police who were sent to the scene.

A distress call was received at about 09: 20 am that one Usman Buda 'M' of Gwandu Local Government Area, a butcher at Sokoto Abattoir allegedly blasphemed the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as a result he was mobbed and attacked by some Muslim faithful who inflicted serious injuries on him.

"Upon receiving the information, the Commissioner of Police, Area Commander Metro and DPO Kwanni, led a team of policemen and all other operational commanders to the scene.

"On arrival, the mob escaped the scene and left the victim unconscious where he was rescued and taken to Usmanu Danfodio Teaching Hospital Sokoto (UDUTH) for treatment and was later confirmed dead," a statement signed by the PPRO of the command, ASP Ahmad Rufa'i, said.