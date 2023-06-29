Africa: TotalEnergies U23 Afcon - Mali Coach Acknowledges Tough Challenge From Egypt

Badara Alou Diallo, the head coach of Mali's U23 team, has emphasized the need for his squad to redouble their efforts ahead of their final Group B match against Niger in the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Diallo's team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Egypt in a fiercely contested match held in Tangier on Wednesday. Mali's Mamady Diambou received a second yellow card and was subsequently sent off during the game.

"Football is unpredictable, and anything can happen. However, we faced a formidable team in Egypt. They proved to be tough opponents due to their exceptional discipline," Diallo commented.

The coach acknowledged that while his team attempted to contain the Egyptian side, the red card had a significant impact on their performance, as it is never easy to play with a numerical disadvantage.

"Our upcoming match against Niger will undoubtedly be challenging because our styles of play are similar. Nonetheless, we will continue to work tirelessly, fully aware of the significance of the final match for our progress in the tournament," added Diallo.

Mali, who secured an impressive 3-1 victory over Gabon in their opening match, will now focus on their preparations to face Niger in their last Group B encounter, scheduled to take place in Rabat.

The outcome of this crucial match will determine Mali's fate in the competition as they strive to advance to the next stage.