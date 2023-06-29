Liberia: Rep. Samuel Brown Reconditions Ganta Outlets

Nimba County — Nimba County (D-1) Representative Samuel Brown, who is seeking reelection, has embarked on paving and re-conditioning streets in more than thirty communities and towns in his district, Ganta City, Nimba.

Representative Brown said the exercise is to enable residents of Ganta have easy access to their respective homes and towns.

According to him, his representation will help to impact lives of his people, who voted him to power.

Several motorcyclists, including residents of Ganta, laud the lawmaker for the level of developmental activities he has initiated in their communities.

The district one lawmaker noted that the rehabilitation and opening of various streets in the district will bring relief to the various communities.

Meanwhile, Brown has also embarked distribution of hand pumps to Ganta communities to help provide safe drinking water to residents.

Residents of Ganta and adjacent towns and villages commend him for the level of developmental activities, which they said he has been involved in since his election.

Representative Samuel Brown won the by-election conducted to replace now Senator Jeremiah Koung, who is running mate of Unity Party Standard Bearer, Ambassador Joseph Boakai.

According to residents of the district, Brown has achieved a lot in the 18 months has served compared to other lawmakers who are completing their six- and 12-years terms respectively, and still seeking re-election.