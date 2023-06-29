Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Y'ello Care Graduates Over a Hundred Youths in Digital Entrepreneurship

Liberia's leading GSM Company Lonestar Cell MTN through its 21 Days Y'ello Care Intergeneration Digital Training program on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 graduated over a hundred Liberian youth in digital entrepreneurship.

The training was held under the theme: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Unlock Growth and Job Creation for Communities."

The training seeks to empower, strengthen and develop the capacity of young Liberians in business administration, with a strong emphasis on digital entrepreneurship.

Participants were taught various topics including digital entrepreneurship, financial literacy, social media, mobile money as a merchant, business development planning, and content development, along with basic training in Microsoft Word and Microsoft Excel.

Lonestar Cell MTN's 21 Days of Y'ello Care initiative also aimed to provide participants with the technical knowledge about using the internet for e-commerce or digital marketing to make them self-reliant and productive citizens.

The objective of the initiative is to also enable youth and senior citizens to create income using digital tools.

The interactive workshop was conducted at the G.W. Gibson High School Computer Lab. It provided hands-on practice sessions, and group discussions, and empowered participants to develop a one-page business plan.

Remarking on the program, Lonestar Cell MTN Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mr. Ali Fakih said the intergenerational aspect of the 21 Days of Y'ello Care brought immense value to the youth and participants of Liberia.

"Today I am excited to form part of this program. Today, we have come to celebrate and reflect upon the important journey that we have embarked on," he said.

He thanked all participants and partners for their dedication and commitment because, without the participants, the program would not be a success.

"This is in fulfillment of our social corporate responsibility," he stated.

During the initiative, he said they shared the power of collective action because participants shared their perspectives, experiences, and expertise.

He indicated that bonds were forged, stereotypes were shattered, and friendships were formed, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for one another's strengths and challenges during the training.

Delivering the keynote address, the chairperson of Liberia Telecommunication Authority Edwina Zackpan extolled Lonestar Cell MTN for the initiative, describing it as meaningful and impactful.

"Understanding the importance of ... digitalization is very good for young Liberians. This training from what I have seen displayed here demonstrates that we have a good foundation and with this initiative, we will unlock our digital economy," she concluded.