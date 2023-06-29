Liberia: Moa and Partners Visit Farmers in Nimba

Nimba County — A joint delegation from the Ministry of Agricultural and the World Bank-funded smallholders agricultural transformation agri-business revitalization project (STRA-P) has begun touring various farming groups in Nimba County.

The tour headed by STAR-P operations manager, Stephen Marvie, is intended to reach out to various farming groups in all 19 administrative districts in Nimba, aimed at searching for lands to grow more rice to boost agriculture in the county.

Mr. Marvie told reporters that members of the delegation have been divided with some going to Bong, Lofa, and Nimba counties, respectively.

He explained that their mission is to work with farming groups, including cooperatives by mobilizing and empowering them to engage in large-scale farming activities for income generation.

Farmers in Nimba welcome members of the delegation and expressed delight for their visitation.

They expressed willingness to produce more food but complained of lack of implements and equipment to enhance production.