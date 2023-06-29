Ghana: Muslims Urged to Embrace Formal Education to Offer Critical Expertise to National Development

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Muslims to take advantage of the Government's progressive educational policies to enable them to continue to offer critical expertise to national development.

President Akufo-Addo said by embracing formal education, Muslim children would be afforded the opportunity to rise to the highest levels of their calling.

He, thus, encouraged Muslims to take advantage of "our progressive policies in the education sector to educate your children, both male and female."

Addressing Muslims at this year's celebrations of Eid-al-Aha at the Independence Square in Accra Wednesday, President Akufo-Addo said educating the Muslim child is a requirement espoused by the tenants of Islam.

The President said he is aware of the first set of verses that were revealed to the Prophet Mohammed said "read in the name of thy Lord who created...read, and your Lord is most bountiful. He taught man by the pen. And he taught man what he did not know."

By virtue of Education, President Akufo-Addo said most Muslims had reached the pinnacle of their career development and had offered the country critical expertise to national development.

He said there are a number of Muslims who had served and continue serve at the highest levels to offer their expertise.

The President called on the Muslim community to support the government, especially in this difficult times, to turn the economy around in order to deliver the progress and prosperity it promised Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo assured that his Government would not leave anyone behind, including the Muslim community, in the distribution of the country's resources in building a critical and vibrant Human Resource for development.

The President affirmed his government's commitment to work harder to turn the country around for the betterment of Ghanaians, in spite of the economic challenges facing the country.

"I said at the hight of the COVID-19 pandemic that we do not know how to bring back lives, but we know how to bring the economy back the economy."

"I stand by those words, he reiterated, adding: we are working to restore the economy to full health, and 'Isha Allah' we shall do so."