Liberia Digital Roundtable Convenes for Second Annual Gathering

The Liberia Digital Inclusion Roundtable has convened for its second annual gathering.

Liberia Digital Roundtable Executive Director Peterking Quaye told a press conference Wednesday that the Second Annual gathering will take place on Thursday, 29 June 2023.

Mr. Quaye explained that it will bring leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector together to discuss academic strategies and actions for bridging the digital divide in Liberia.

Quaye noted that the gathering was organized by West Africa ICT Action Network (Liberia).

According to him, the Liberia Digital & Financial Inclusion Roundtable aims to create a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders in the ICT sector in Liberia.

He stated that this year's event builds on the success of the inaugural roundtable in 2022, which attracted over 50 participants.

According to Mr. Quaye, the inaugural roundtable generated important discussions on the role of digital technology in advancing socio-economic development in Liberia.

However, he said Liberia continues to make strides in advancing its digital agenda. He also stressed the need for inclusive and equitable access to digital technology which becomes even more important.

Mr. Quaye said The Liberia Digital & Financial Inclusion Roundtable provides an opportunity for key stakeholders to come together to identify practical solutions for overcoming the barriers to digital access and adoption in Liberia.

He said the theme for this year's roundtable is Collaborative Approaches: Accelerating Digital and Financial Inclusion in Liberia.

He emphasized that the roundtable will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, providing participants with opportunities to exchange ideas, share best practices, and network with fellow stakeholders in the digital inclusion ecosystem.

Through collaboration and collective action, he believes that they can overcome the digital divide and ensure that all Liberians can benefit from the opportunities that digital technology offers.