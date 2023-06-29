Liberia Digital Roundtable Convenes for Second Annual Gathering

28 June 2023
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Liberia Digital Inclusion Roundtable has convened for its second annual gathering.

Liberia Digital Roundtable Executive Director Peterking Quaye told a press conference Wednesday that the Second Annual gathering will take place on Thursday, 29 June 2023.

Mr. Quaye explained that it will bring leaders from government, civil society, and the private sector together to discuss academic strategies and actions for bridging the digital divide in Liberia.

Quaye noted that the gathering was organized by West Africa ICT Action Network (Liberia).

According to him, the Liberia Digital & Financial Inclusion Roundtable aims to create a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among stakeholders in the ICT sector in Liberia.

He stated that this year's event builds on the success of the inaugural roundtable in 2022, which attracted over 50 participants.

According to Mr. Quaye, the inaugural roundtable generated important discussions on the role of digital technology in advancing socio-economic development in Liberia.

However, he said Liberia continues to make strides in advancing its digital agenda. He also stressed the need for inclusive and equitable access to digital technology which becomes even more important.

Mr. Quaye said The Liberia Digital & Financial Inclusion Roundtable provides an opportunity for key stakeholders to come together to identify practical solutions for overcoming the barriers to digital access and adoption in Liberia.

He said the theme for this year's roundtable is Collaborative Approaches: Accelerating Digital and Financial Inclusion in Liberia.

He emphasized that the roundtable will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, providing participants with opportunities to exchange ideas, share best practices, and network with fellow stakeholders in the digital inclusion ecosystem.

Through collaboration and collective action, he believes that they can overcome the digital divide and ensure that all Liberians can benefit from the opportunities that digital technology offers.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.