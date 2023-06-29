Nigeria: Bill Gates and Donor Supported Development in Nigeria

opinion

Bill Gates' visit to Nigeria this week is both important and significant. His visit precedes that of Malala Yousafzai and other global figures scheduled to be in the country next month. Bill is therefore the first global development leader to visit Nigeria under the new leadership of President Tinubu's administration. Bill Gates' commitment to Nigeria's development is long-standing and personal. On this many visits to Nigeria, he is one of the few global leaders who interacts, directly, with innovators, with youth, students, women and the health sector community. Bill Gates' visit is also coming at a time when the biggest issue facing the donor community in Nigeria is the challenge of how to localise development so that more Nigerians participate directly and benefit exponentially. Just last week, Abt Associates, a USAID/Nigeria implementing partner held a convening at Hilton hotel with leading local Nigerian NGOs to engage around big issues of localising partnerships. But localisation is not only a Nigerian issue; it is global challenge to all donors on the best way to do development.

The new focus on localised development will put youth, local communities, beneficiaries, and civil society organisations in the drivers' seat. This is an old aspiration of development actors, finding new expression as nations of the world head to the midpoint of the SDGs in 2023. Unsurprisingly, development partners such as USAID, FCDO, Global Affairs and the EU have signaled their commitment to going local by signing on to global compacts and principles such as the Grand Bargain. But what exactly is localisation and how do we know true localisation when we see it? Is it an International NGO registering locally in Nigeria? No, it is not. Examples include increased direct funding local civil society organisations to implement projects, examples also include providing NGOs with core, unrestricted funding, and another example is supporting local organisations and communities to design interventions for themselves and by themselves.

Localisation delivers on innovation, ownership, increased representation of excluded communities of women and youth and most importantly it delivers on sustainability. Any donor funded project area can be localized - agriculture; technology; health; business; and others. Development projects can be localized and humanitarian interventions can be localised too. While localised project areas may differ, the key success factor that they must have to be effective, is capacity strengthening. Without investment in strengthening the capacity of local organisations, to innovate and to contribute to development in Nigeria's dynamic and growing CSO sector, it is unlikely that the benefits of going local will be achieved. The 20,000 Corporate Affairs Commission registered CSOs as well as the locally registered and unregistered ones, employ more Nigerians as key personnel, part-volunteers, ad hoc staff and interns than even the public sector.

Mean employment rate in Nigeria's Public sector 2017-2022

Mean employment rate in Nigeria's Private Sector 2017-2022

Mean employment rate in Nigeria's CSO Sector 2017-2022

10.6%51.8%16.2%

Source: World Values Survey Wave 7 (2017-2022):820, https://www.worldvaluessurvey.org/

Recent research by the dRPC published on the Devex platform shows that while the Nigerian CSO sector distinguishes itself by producing development services and conducting advocacy, the sector's biggest challenge continue to be organisational capacity development and financial viability, leading to weakening sustainability.

CSO Performance AreasLegal environmentOrganizational capacityFinancial viabilityAdvocacyService provisionSectoral InfrastructurePublic Image

Change between 2011-2020

-0.3-0.1-0.20.90.60.30.3

Source. dRPC Article, Analysis of USAID/Nigeria CSO Sustainability Index 2011-2020, The need for localization of development funding for Nigerian CSOs | Devex

Capacity strengthening, when combined with unrestricted support and funding for activity implementation, is the gold standard in localisation. The Sustainability Centre, Lagos Business School and the development Research and Projects Center (dRPC) are two mission driven local non-profit Nigerian organisations working to strengthen the capacity of Nigerian civil society organisations as their core mandate. With funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Sustainability Centre, Lagos Business School (SC/LBS) and the dRPC worked together to strengthen the capacity of range of Nigerian CSOs including health professional associations, community-based organisations, and youth and women-led NGOs under Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale (PAS) project 2017-2022. Under the PAS project, the 20 Nigerian CSOs strengthened, stepped down their training and built state level networks with over 50 other groups. They led 60 plus advocacy engagements with policy makers; and catalysed policy change and diffusion in child and family health. To their lasting credit, they also expanded the policy making space in routine immunisation, family planning, primary health care under one roof and childhood killer disease to include local CSOs in Technical Working Groups and related platforms.

The Sustainability Centre, Lagos Business School conducted in-person and virtual capacity strengthening events for PAS CSOs and followed up to assess the impact of trainings by engaging recipients of the CSOs advocacy encounters in government. The SC/LBS learned that policy makers acquired a new respect for CSOs when finding themselves on the receiving end of high-powered evidence informed advocacy by PAS CSOs. Most policy makers were persuaded to take action by the advocacy pitches and many did.

As Bill Gates listens, learns and interacts with innovators, students and change agents during his 2023 visit it is important to know that he is doing so within an ecosystem strengthened by a deep investment in sustainable development of indigenous civil society organizations in Nigeria. Catalytic non-profits such as the Sustainability Center, Lagos Business School and the development Research and Projects Center are few in Nigeria's development space. Over the years, such local organizations have developed the training modules, and developed trainers and performance assessment templates linking capacity strengthening to measurable development outcomes and impacts. At the recently concluded Association for Research on Civil Society in Africa (AROCSA), Conference in Dakar Senegal, the SC/LBS and dRPC collaborated on an African civil society panel to share experiences from the Gates Foundation funded PAS project about the impact of capacity building for health policy advocacy where CSOs are able create champions within government. It is perhaps coincidental and significant that two PAS project champions from the Nigerian government present at that the AROCSA Conference have now been appointed as leading decision makers in the health space, Dr. Rahila Mukhtar as the Executive Director, Kano State Hospital Management Board and Dr. Salma Anas Ibrahim Kolo as the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Health. The emergence of these two champions is further evidence of the power of strategic policy advocacy building collaborations for change within government around evidence, data and measurable outcomes. This is a success story for CSO capacity strengthening with strong public sector engagement components powered by the Sustainability Center, Lagos Business School and the development Research and Projects Center.

Silk Ugwu Ogbu is with the Lagos Business School,while Judith Ann Walker is with dRPC. The authors can be reached at silk@universalmail.com and j.walker@drpcngr.org respectively.