Liberia: YOCEL Launches Impact Fellowship Program in Liberia

Monrovia — Youth Coalition for Education of Liberia (YOCEL), a non-for-profit organization operating in Liberia has launched a program known as " Impact Fellowship.

Created in 2013, YOCEL is a social enterprise accelerator focused on empowering young people, particularly women and girls, to engage in entrepreneurship and job creation that will boost their economic livelihood and reduce poverty.

The launch on Friday, was attended by the Leadership and Education for Africa Project (LEAP) Executive Director David Saa Fatorma, who served as the Keynote speaker of the launching ceremony.

Others in attendance included students and farmers from counties that YOCEL is operating in at the moment.

In his remarks, Mr. Fatorma praised the organization for its work to empower women and girls. He said that economic empowerment is the best way to help women and girls achieve their full potential.

"I am very pleased to be here today to launch the Impact Fellowship Program," the LEAP Executive Director said.

"This is a very important organization that will do great things for women, girls, and youth in Liberia. I encourage all of you to take advantage of the opportunities that YOCEL provides."

He also encouraged women to unite and rise above the occasion in maintaining their relevance in Liberia.

The founder and executive director of YOCEL, Lindora Beyan Flomo Pewee, said that the organization was established to help empower young people across the country through educational programs.

He said that YOCEL is committed to working with women, girls, and youth to build peace and development in Liberia.

"I am very excited to launch the Impact Fellowship in Liberia," said Pewee.

Beyan Flomo Pewee "We have a lot of work to do, but I am confident that we can make a real difference in the lives of women, girls, and youth across Liberia"

For her part, YOCEL project coordinator Chinelonma Anaetoh said: "I am very proud we have launched this program in Montserrado County.

This will help us do a lot of good work in communities across the county before going out to others.