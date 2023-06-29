Ghana: President Akufo-Addo's Statement On Assin North By-Election

28 June 2023
Ghana Presidency (Accra)

Yesterday, Tuesday, 27th June 2023, Ghana's democratic credentials were strengthened even further following the conduct of peaceful and credible elections in the Assin North by-election.

I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and Members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well-done. The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during and after the elections.

I congratulate the National Democratic Congress on its victory yesterday.

I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that, in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day. We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic

