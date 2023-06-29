Africa: Urgent - CAF Re-Opens Media Accreditation Application Window for 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly in Cote d'Ivoire

The 45th CAF Ordinary General Assembly will be held in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, on 13 July 2023.

CAF has opened a second media accreditation application window today, 28 June 2023 and will close on 30 June 2023.

Media interested in covering the event can apply here via the CAF Media Channel.

All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Media representatives are responsible for securing their own VISAS to Cote d'Ivoire.