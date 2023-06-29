Nigeria: 'He Is Allergic to Probe and Blame' - Shehu Sani Tackles Buhari

29 June 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has tackled former President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged plead not to be probed by his successor.

Sani said Buhari was allergic to being probed and blamed after he did the same to his predecessor.

The political activist stated this in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

He recalled that Buhari blamed the previous administration for Nigeria's problems while he was in office.

Sani stated, "They arrogantly oppressed, dispossessed the poor and the innocent and without remorse seek divine blessings for their injustice and inequity.

"Buhari probed and blamed all the ills and vices of this country on the previous administrations but he is allergic to being probed and blamed."

This comes amid claims that Preident Bola Tinubu had assured Buhari that he won't probe him and his close aides.

