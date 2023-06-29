Liberia: 'Back to the Bad Days'

28 June 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

Former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has broken silence on the recent arrest and indictment of former Chief Justice Gloria Musu Scott and her family members in connection with the alleged murder of Charlotte Musu.

The former Chief Justice's residence was attacked by unidentified attackers on February 22, 2023, which resulted to the death of her daughter, Charloe Musu.

But despite police claims that there was no evidence of a break-in at the residence of Cllr. Scott during their investigation, the police charged and sent to court the stateswoman and three family members of being responsible for their daughter's death.

On June 22, 2023, Scott and her family members were legally charged by the police and later imprisoned upon the order of the court at Monrovia Central Prison.

Many residents, including members of the legal community, have criticized the way the government treated the former Chief Justice.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia is one of many Liberians who has spoken on the charging and subsequent imprisonment of the former Chief Justice.

On her Twitter page, the former Liberian leader described the case of Cllr. Scott as a sad day says that Liberia's Justice System has reverted to the bad ways of the past, "Which I have personally experienced."

Despite rumors that she preferred to use her personal vehicle, Justice Scott was detained, placed in the back of a pickup, and driven to South Beach under tight security protection.

According to reports, Scott and her family were held in the male Cell at the Liberia National Police Headquarters for one night before being freed by Criminal Court "C" on the basis of a Bill of Information presented to the court by Scott's Attorneys warning the court about how their clients were being treated.

The former Liberian President described the action against Cllr. Scott was humiliating and a turn back of the judicial system which she said she worked hard to establish.

